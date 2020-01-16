Ala Vaikunthapuramloo Day 5 Box Office Collection: The Film Continues To Perform Sensationally

Ala Vaikunthapuramloo is doing exceedingly well at the box office globally. The Trivikram directorial is close behind Anil Ravipudi's Sarileru Neekevvaru in reaching the 100 crore mark. On its fifth day at the box office, the film continued to rake in large sums, as it has been doing the past few days.

Read on to find out the box office collections of Ala Vaikunthapuramloo on its fifth day.

In the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region, the film grossed somewhere between Rs 8 crore to Rs 10 crore. Its business in the past few days has seen nearly the same figures, maintaining a steady collection.

Globally, the film grossed somewhere between Rs 9 crore and Rs 11 crore on day five.

The film's total domestic collection of all five days now stands between Rs 60 crore and Rs 62 crore, whereas its total worldwide collection stands between Rs 77 crore and Rs 79 crore.

Ala Vaikunthapuramloo is expected to break-even very soon, given that its budget was Rs 120 crore.

Starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead, Ala Vaikunthapuramloo has not only been loved by audiences, but has also received decent reviews from critics. The film also stars Tabu, Jayaram, Siddhant, Nivetha Pethuraj and others. It has been co-produced by S. Radha Krishna and Allu Aravind.

