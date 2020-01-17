Ala Vaikunthapuramloo Day 6 Box Office Report: The Film Breaks Even In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Ala Vaikunthapuramloo directed by Trivikram, starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead, has had an incredible run at not just the domestic box office, but also worldwide. It has given solid competition to another Sankranti release, Anil Ravipudi's Sarileru Neekevvaru. Ala Vaikunthapuramloo has beat Anil Ravipudi's directorial at the box office in the United States. On day 6, its break-even happened in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region.

      Read on to know the sixth day box office collections of Ala Vaikunthapuramloo -

      Ala Vaikunthapuramloo Day 6 Box Office Report

      The film witnessed a little bit of a slowdown on day 6 in its domestic collection as well as its global collection. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film raked in over Rs 5 crore. Its worldwide collection on the sixth day exceeded Rs 8 crore.

      The total domestic box office collection of all six days now stands over Rs 68 crore, whereas its global collection stands over Rs 87 crore.

      In the USA and Australia box office, Ala Vaikunthapuramloo has exceeded the collections made by Sarileru Neekevvaru. Ala Vaikunthapuramloo has made USD 1,831,717 so far whereas Sarileru Neekevvaru has made USD 1,801,994. In Australia, the former has collected AD 376,618 whereas Sarileru Neekevvaru made AD 331,178.

      The film has been co-produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna. Alongside Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, the action-drama also features Tabu, Jayaram, Sushant, Murali Sharma, Navdeep, Samuthirakani, Nivetha Pethuraj and others.

      Story first published: Saturday, January 18, 2020, 6:00 [IST]
