    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ala Vaikunthapuramloo Fourth Day Box Office Report: Great Collection On Sankranti

      By
      |

      Trivikram's directorial, Ala Vaikunthapuramloo has received amazing response from audiences not only in India, but also across the world. The love that the film has received is reflected in its box office collection so far. Adding to its business, the festive season of Sankranti has been working magic for the film. On its fourth day at the box office, the film fared exceedingly well.

      Read on to know the worldwide box office collection of the film on its fourth day.

      Ala Vaikunthapuramloo Fourth Day Box Office Collection

      The Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer raked in somewhere between Rs 9.5 crore to Rs 12 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region on day 4.

      Globally, the film minted somewhere between Rs 11 crore and Rs 13 crore on day 4.

      Ala Vaikunthapuramloo has been giving its competition, Sarileru Neekevvaru a run for its money the past few days. Its total domestic collection of all four days stands between Rs 56.5 crore and Rs 59 crore. Its worldwide box office collection stands of all four days stands between Rs 71 crore and Rs 74 crore.

      Ala Vaikunthapuramloo is an action drama which has been backed by S. Radha Krishna and Allu Aravind. Alongside Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, the film also stars Sushant, Tabu, Jayaram, Navdeep, Samuthirakani, Nivetha Pethuraj and others.

      ALSO READ: Ala Vaikunthapuramloo Day 3 Worldwide Box Office Collection Report: Exceeds Expectations

      ALSO READ: Sarileru Neekevvaru Fourth Day Box Office: This Mahesh Babu Starrer Is Holding Incredibly Well

      Read more about: ala vaikunthapuramloo
      Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 6:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 16, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue