      Ala Vaikunthapuramloo Twitter Review: Film Wins Audiences Hearts!

      Ala Vaikunthapuramloo, starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead, has received much love from the audiences. Touted to be a blockbuster, the film hit screens on Sunday, January 12, 2020, and has exceeded audiences' expectations. Some moviegoers took to Twitter to share their reviews of the film, and it has won hearts en masse.

      Check out the reviews -

      Vedavathi @Vedaskrishna: #AlaVaikuntaPuramLo

      @alluarjun Entry to Vaikuntapuram is classic n stylish. Stunts done with ease will be loved not just fans but all. Scenes with @murlisharma72 highlight,Counter dialogues 👏 40mins

      2ndhalf more interesting n gripping.

      Shiva Kumar Grandhi @sivakumargrandh: 1st half done . Sure shot hit .... Triviktam taking .... Thaman's god mode form .. Allu Arjun all the way ... Perfection is the word #AVPL @alluarjun @MusicThaman ... Songs and BGM 👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻#AlaVaikuntaPuramlo

      Alongside Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in this action-drama, Tabu, Jayaram, Nivetha Pethuraj, Sushant, Samuthirakani and Navdeep co-star. Directed by Trivikram, Ala Vaikunthapuramloo has been backed by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna.

      Ala Vaikunthapuramloo clashed with another film which is also being touted to be a big blockbuster, Sarileru Neekevvaru starring Mahesh Babu.

      (All social media posts are unedited.)

