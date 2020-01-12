Ala Vaikunthapuramloo Twitter Review: Film Wins Audiences Hearts!

Ala Vaikunthapuramloo, starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead, has received much love from the audiences. Touted to be a blockbuster, the film hit screens on Sunday, January 12, 2020, and has exceeded audiences' expectations. Some moviegoers took to Twitter to share their reviews of the film, and it has won hearts en masse.

Check out the reviews -

Vedavathi @Vedaskrishna: #AlaVaikuntaPuramLo

@alluarjun Entry to Vaikuntapuram is classic n stylish. Stunts done with ease will be loved not just fans but all. Scenes with @murlisharma72 highlight,Counter dialogues 👏 40mins

2ndhalf more interesting n gripping.

#AlaVaikuntaPuramLo @alluarjun Entry to Vaikuntapuram is classic n stylish. Stunts done with ease will be loved not just fans but all. Scenes with @murlisharma72 highlight,Counter dialogues 👏 40mins

2ndhalf more interesting n gripping. — Vedavathi (@Vedaskrishna) January 11, 2020

Shiva Kumar Grandhi @sivakumargrandh: 1st half done . Sure shot hit .... Triviktam taking .... Thaman's god mode form .. Allu Arjun all the way ... Perfection is the word #AVPL @alluarjun @MusicThaman ... Songs and BGM 👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻#AlaVaikuntaPuramlo

1st half done . Sure shot hit .... Triviktam taking .... Thaman's god mode form .. Allu Arjun all the way ... Perfection is the word #AVPL @alluarjun @MusicThaman ... Songs and BGM 👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻#AlaVaikuntaPuramlo — Shiva Kumar Grandhi (@sivakumargrandh) January 11, 2020

Akhil Taraka Ramudi Abhimani @Akhil4NTR: Just watched #AlaVaikuntaPuramLo .. top notch performance by @alluarjun and @MusicThaman music🙌 and gurujji writing 🙏

Thank for the follow follow song in the movie ....

Congratulations to the entire team and to all the fans ....🤟

Just watched #AlaVaikuntaPuramLo .. top notch performance by @alluarjun and @MusicThaman music🙌 and gurujji writing 🙏

Thank for the follow follow song in the movie ....

Congratulations to the entire team and to all the fans ....🤟 pic.twitter.com/PhR8Fjv6zz — Akhil Taraka Ramudi Abhimani (@Akhil4NTR) January 12, 2020

ch sudheer @sudheer_4Nag: Just watched #AlaVaikuntaPuramLo .. top notch performance by @alluarjun and @MusicThaman music🙌 and gurujji writing 🙏

Thank for the follow follow song in the movie ....

Congratulations to the entire team and to all the fans ....🤟

#AlaVaikuntaPuramLo my view finally .. superb first half .. below average second half..bunny and trivi combo 👌👏🏻..Murali gari acting 👌..thaman bgm Adurs..maa Sush babu ni naakinchesaru enduku select chaysukunnado movie..finally Pongal family movie 🙂..B,C centres ki content 👎 — ch sudheer (@sudheer_4Nag) January 12, 2020

Alongside Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in this action-drama, Tabu, Jayaram, Nivetha Pethuraj, Sushant, Samuthirakani and Navdeep co-star. Directed by Trivikram, Ala Vaikunthapuramloo has been backed by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna.

Ala Vaikunthapuramloo clashed with another film which is also being touted to be a big blockbuster, Sarileru Neekevvaru starring Mahesh Babu.

(All social media posts are unedited.)