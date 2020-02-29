    For Quick Alerts
      Ala Vaikunthapurramloo 50 Days Worldwide Collection: Allu Arjun Movie Is A 2020 Sankranti Winner

      Allu Arjun is riding high over the tremendous success of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The action drama directed by Trivikram Srinivas has finally completed 50 days at the box office. Despite a face to face with Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo enjoyed a positive response from the audience. The movie succeeded in keeping the audience engaged, thanks to its familial plot and chartbusters Samajavaragamana crooned by Sid Sriram and Butta Bomma by Armaan Malik. The music has been composed by Thaman.S.

      Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

      Released on 12th January 2020, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has created a non-Baahubali record in the Telugu industry surpassing Prabhas' Saaho and Ram Charan's Rangasthalam. It also surpassed Sarileru Neekevvaru which collected Rs 146.19 crore worldwide. However, Allu Arjun stormed the box office by collecting 161.22 crore at the worldwide box office. The movie marks the third consecutive hit for Allu Arjun under Trivikram Srinivas' directorial which created wonders at the box office after Julayi and S/o Satyamurthy.

      Here are the details of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's 50 days worldwide collections:

      Nizam: 44.87Cr

      Ceeded: 18.50Cr

      UA: 19.84Cr

      East: 11.44Cr

      West: 8.93Cr

      Guntur: 11.14Cr

      Krishna: 10.84Cr

      Nellore: 4.71Cr

      AP-TG Total:- 131.02Cr

      Ka: 9.23Cr

      Kerala: 1.17Cr

      ROI: 1.44Cr

      OS: 18.35Cr

      Total: 161.22Cr

      Going by the figures, the movie collected Rs 142.86 crore from the domestic market whereas Rs 18.35 crore from the overseas market, making it a total worldwide collection of Rs 161.22 crore. Domestically, a major number has come from the Nizam region.

      Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's story revolves around Bantu, who is actually born to a millionaire but gets swapped at birth so that his father (or the person he always thought was his father) could give his real son a secure life.

      Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has been jointly bankrolled by Allu Aravind and S. Radhakrishna under their banners Geetha Arts and Haarika and Hassine Creations. The drama also features Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Rohini, Rajendra Prasad and Rahul Ramakrishna in pivotal roles. Basking in the success, the movie is now streaming on Netflix and SunNXT.

      Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Box Office Closing Collection: Allu Arjun Emerges As Sankranti Winner!

      Story first published: Sunday, March 1, 2020, 6:00 [IST]
