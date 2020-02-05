Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Box Office 24 Days Worldwide Collections: Sets A New Record!

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, the Allu Arjun starring family entertainer has already emerged as the Sankranti winner at the box office. When it completed the first 24 days of its release, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has now set a new record by becoming the first non-BB film to make 250 crores gross collection and 150 crores share at the worldwide box office.

The Trivikram directorial has been delivering consistent performance at the box office despite not getting a solo release. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is expected to break all pre-existing box office records of the Telugu cinema. The latest reports from the trade experts suggest that the Allu Arjun-Pooja Hedge starrer is on its way to becoming the all-time highest-grossing film of the Telugu movie industry.

Here is the breakdown of the gross collection made by Ala Vaikunthapurramloo at the major releasing centres over Andra Pradesh and Telangana.

Nizam: Rs. 42.99 crore

Ceeded: Rs. 18.10 crore

UA: Rs. 19.70 crore

East: Rs. 11.05 crore

West: Rs. 8.69 crore

Guntur: Rs. 10.80 crore

Krishna: Rs. 10.41 crore

Nellore: Rs. 4.50 crore

According to the reports from the trade analysts, the Allu Arjun starrer has made a total share amount of Rs. 126.17 crore jointly from Andra Pradesh and Telangana. The reports suggest that Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has made a total share of Rs. 9.08 crore from Karnataka, Rs. 1.17 crore from Kerala, Rs. 1.44 crore from the rest of India, and Rs. 18.18 crore from overseas.

Thus, the Trivikram directorial has made a total share of Rs. 156.04 crore from its 24 days run at the releasing centers. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has also made a total gross collection of Rs. 253 crore at the worldwide box office, which already makes the Allu Arjun starrer one of the all-time biggest hits of Telugu cinema.

Also Read:

Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office 25 Days Worldwide Collections: Nearing The 250-Crore Mark!