      Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Box Office Collections Day 1: The Allu Arjun Starrer Witnesses A Decent Start

      The much awaited Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo finally hit theatres yesterday (January 12, 2020), in a worldwide release. The film has received love from audiences all across the world, and has earned decent box office numbers. It sure looks like audiences couldn't wait to watch Allu and Pooja set the screens on fire after the promos which were very well received.

      Read further to find out the worldwide box office earnings of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

      Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Box Office Collections (Day 1)

      The films opened to a pretty good start in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region. According to early reports, the film has earned around Rs 19 crore, with a majority of its share coming from Nizamabad and Guntur.

      The total box office collection of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo across the world has been Rs 29 crore. USA saw the film rake up around Rs 6 crore.

      Given that the film released on the same weekend as Mahesh Babu starrer, Sarileru Neekevvaru, there has definitely been a clash at the box office, with the latter taking a bigger share of the pie.

      Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is an action-drama film, which has been directed by Trivikram, and co-produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna. Alongside Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, the film also stars Tabu, Jayaram, Sushant, Nivetha Pethuraj, Navdeep, and Samuthirakani.

      Story first published: Monday, January 13, 2020, 6:00 [IST]
