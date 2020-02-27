    For Quick Alerts
      Ala Vaikunthapurramloo On Netflix; Netizens Slam Makers For Fooling Audience

      Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is all set to complete its 50 days in theatres. The film turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office and all thanks to Stylish Star fans.

      Ala Vaikunthapurramloo was released worldwide on January 12, 2020. The film was distributed by Blue Sky Cinemas overseas by stating that the Allu Arjun-starrer will not be streaming on digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. Hence, the film got a humungous response from the masses overseas.

      Ala Vaikunthapurramloo

      The Stylish Star's movie's digital rights were sold to Sun Network and PR team had clearly stated that Ala Vaikunthapurramloo will be available on SunNXT only after 60 days of its theatrical run. Later, the makers released the film on SunNXT just after 48 days of its release with a tag "You won't see this film on Netflix or Amazon Prime". This tactic helped Allu Arjun's film to have an excellent run at the overseas box office.

      However, today Ala Vaikunthapurramloo shockingly started streaming on Netflix. Learning about the film's availability on Netflix, fans started blaming the overseas distributors for using this tactic. As per sources, the PR team and producers of Allu Arjun's film played these cheap tactics to gain good numbers at the overseas market.

      Also Read : Allu Arjun, Trivikram Srinivas Gearing Up For Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Sequel?

      Netizens started slamming the makers on social media.

      See tweets:

      Justifying to one of the tweets, Blue Sky Cinemas wrote, "We are told that movie was sold only to Sunnxt and at the time of movie release sunnxt is not available outside India, so we used that tag not available in amazon or netflix. It so happened that sunnxt started its service in USA like a month back. Netflix is a surprise for us."

      Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo also stars Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth and others. The film has crossed Rs 150- crore mark at the box office.

