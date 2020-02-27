Ala Vaikunthapurramloo On Netflix; Netizens Slam Makers For Fooling Audience

Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is all set to complete its 50 days in theatres. The film turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office and all thanks to Stylish Star fans.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo was released worldwide on January 12, 2020. The film was distributed by Blue Sky Cinemas overseas by stating that the Allu Arjun-starrer will not be streaming on digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. Hence, the film got a humungous response from the masses overseas.

The Stylish Star's movie's digital rights were sold to Sun Network and PR team had clearly stated that Ala Vaikunthapurramloo will be available on SunNXT only after 60 days of its theatrical run. Later, the makers released the film on SunNXT just after 48 days of its release with a tag "You won't see this film on Netflix or Amazon Prime". This tactic helped Allu Arjun's film to have an excellent run at the overseas box office.

However, today Ala Vaikunthapurramloo shockingly started streaming on Netflix. Learning about the film's availability on Netflix, fans started blaming the overseas distributors for using this tactic. As per sources, the PR team and producers of Allu Arjun's film played these cheap tactics to gain good numbers at the overseas market.

Also Read : Allu Arjun, Trivikram Srinivas Gearing Up For Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Sequel?

Netizens started slamming the makers on social media.

See tweets:

Waah! You don't know about your own released movie rights amazing you cheated people — RAJ MB fan (@urstrulyrajdhfm) February 27, 2020

We need our money back why would we pay Netflix and still spend in theaters if we know it’s coming in a month or so — Rao 🚭 (@Nagrao1) February 27, 2020

Surprise! Surprise!! Surprise!!!#AlaVaikunthapuramuloo is available on @NetflixIndia too. USA distributor has aggressively promoted saying this movie will not be seen on Netflix/Amazon. On the contrary Amazon Prime logo is displayed on #SLN movie title cards!



Mistake or trick? pic.twitter.com/Zr2Sj1VEXw — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) February 26, 2020

Inka ninnu evadu nammutadu ra — Venkatesh chowdary kilaru (@kilaru_venki) February 27, 2020

Cheating chestharra cheating. inkokasari meeru release chese movies choosthe appudu adugu — Onlysrikanth (@onlysrikanthh) February 27, 2020

Justifying to one of the tweets, Blue Sky Cinemas wrote, "We are told that movie was sold only to Sunnxt and at the time of movie release sunnxt is not available outside India, so we used that tag not available in amazon or netflix. It so happened that sunnxt started its service in USA like a month back. Netflix is a surprise for us."

We are told that movie was sold only to Sunnxt and at the time of movie release sunnxt is not available outside India, so we used that tag not available in amazon or netflix. It so happened that sunnxt started its service in USA like a month back. Netflix is a surprise for us. — BlueSkyCinemas (@Blueskycinemas) February 26, 2020

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo also stars Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth and others. The film has crossed Rs 150- crore mark at the box office.