Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: Action Sequences To Be Among The Major Highlights Of The Movie?

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is just a few days away from its release and the Allu Arjun starrer, directed by Trivikram Srinivas is expected to be a complete family entertainer. Reportedly, the film has been censored and it has received a U/A certificate from the board. Meanwhile, some of the reports that have come up reveal that the movie has shaped up pretty well and according to a report by a popular online media, the inside talk is that the action sequences of the film, choreographed by Ram-Lakshman and performed by Allu Arjun are among the major highlights of the movie.

Meanwhile, the report also conveys that thAla Vaikunthapurramuloo has turned out to be a perfect family entertainer with emotions and humour elements working out equally well. The songs of the film set to tune by S Thaman have already emerged as a huge hit among the audiences and report also suggests that the visualization of the songs are spot on.

The teaser of the movie unveiled by the team had sent out perfect vibes indicating that the film will be a complete package of entertainment. The mass sequences and the snippets of the action blocks of the movie featuring Allu Arjun were pretty impressive.

If reports are to be believed, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will be hitting theatres on January 12, 2020. Rumour has it that the team might prepone the release and an official announcement regarding the exact release date is expected to be made soon.

Meanwhile, the team is all set to organize a musical concert in connection with the film and reports suggest that it will be held on January 6, 2020 in Hyderabad.

Along with Allu Arjun, the Trivikram Srinivas directorial also features actors like Jayaram, Tabu, Pooja Hegde, Nivetha Pethuraj, Sushanth, Sumathirakkani, Murali Sharma, Rohini etc., in important roles.