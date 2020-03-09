    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma Song TikTok Video With Elephant Goes Viral

      By
      |

      Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo turned out to be the blockbuster of the year. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film became the highest-grossing Telugu film of all times after the Baahubali franchise. Apart from the film, songs like Butta Bomma, Ramuloo Ramulaa and others became chartbusters of 2020.

      Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's fan following is on another level. Fans are especially fond of his dancing skills. Amongst all the songs from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, romantic yet catchy track Butta Bomma is everyone's favourite. The Stylish Star fans enjoy the track which is also picturised on Pooja Hegde.

      Butta Bomma song TikTok video

      Amidst all, a TikTok fan of Allu Arjun has recently recreated the Butta Bomma song from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo with an elephant. Interestingly, a video of the Allu Arjun TikTok fan went viral on social media and fans can't do anything but adore the love of this fan.

      Watch the video here:

      In the video, one can see, a fan dancing on the beats of Butta Bomma song along with an elephant. The Allu Arjun fan has donned a black shirt and light blue jeans with sunglasses on. On the other hand, a cute elephant is dancing with full joy in the lake behind him trying to imitate. Isn't it adorable?

      Well, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Butta Bomma video song has got40 million views on YouTube. Sung by Armaan Malik and crooned by Thaman S, the song is known for Allu Arjun's mesmerising dance as well.

      Also Read : Allu Arjun Inspires Hrithik Roshan With These Qualities; Find Out

      Also Read : Allu Arjun's Funny Banter With Daughter Arha Is Filled With Cuteness; Watch Video

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X