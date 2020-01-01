Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo And Sarileru Neekevvaru's Release Date Confusion Continues?

The Official Release Date

As everyone knows, Sarileru Neekevvaru has been scheduled to hit theatres on January 11, 2020. At the same time, it was also announced that Ala Vaikunthapurramullo will be hitting the theatres a day later on January 12, 2020.

Planning For A New Release Date?

However, a few reports that have come up on social media reveal that the makers of the Allu Arjun starrer are thinking about preponing the film's release. It is being said that the makers are eyeing January 10, 2020, as the film's release date. Meanwhile, talks are also doing the rounds that there are chances for both the movies to hit theatres on the same date. Rumour has it that Sarileru Neekevvaru might also release on January 10, 2020.

No Other Releases

As of now, no other movie has been scheduled to hit theatres on January 10, 2020. The Rajinikanth starrer Darbar, which will also be releasing in Telugu, will be taking over the big screens on January 09, 2020.

An Official Announcement Awaited

However, no official update has come up regarding any of these reports yet. Even the New Year special posters of the movies have not given away anything about the new release date. Meanwhile, reports reveal that the censoring formalities of the movies will be completed on January 3, 2020. Let us wait for an official announcement to get a clear picture regarding the release dates of the movies.