      Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Box Office Closing Collection: Allu Arjun Emerges As Sankranti Winner!

      Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo directed by Trivikram Srinivas turned out to be a successful venture at the box office. Despite a face to face with Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo enjoyed positive responses from the audience, especially over the Stylish Star's acting chops. The movie, released on 12th January 2020 has created a non-Baahubali record in the Telugu industry surpassing Prabhas' Saaho and Ram Charan's Rangasthalam.

      As the film comes close to the end of its theatrical run, we bring you the closing box office collections of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. As per domestic collection, the film has collected a share of Rs 129.87 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region. A major number has come from Nizamabad where it collected Rs 44.74 crore. The second region to give a good business number was Uttar Andhra where an amount of Rs 19.84 crore was accumulated. Nellore ranked the least among the areas with Rs 4.71 crore.

      Looking over the southern states, Karnataka acquired Rs 9.23 crore while Kerala had its share of 1.17 crore.

      In the rest of India, the movie collected Rs 1.44 crore while globally it earned Rs 18.35 crore. As of now, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's total collection stands at Rs 159.99 crore and is expected to procure Rs 1- 2 crore by the end of its run.

      Here is the detailed break up of area wise box office collection:

      Nizamabad: 44.74Cr

      Ceeded: 18.22Cr

      UA (Uttar Andhra): 19.84Cr

      East: 11.44Cr

      West: 8.93Cr

      Guntur: 11.14Cr

      Krishna: 10.84Cr

      Nellore: 4.71Cr

      AP-TG Total:- 129.87Cr

      Ka: 9.23Cr

      Kerala: 1.17Cr

      ROI: 1.44Cr

      OS: 18.35Cr

      Total: 159.99Cr

      Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has been bankrolled under the banners Haarika and Hassine Creations and Geetha Arts. The action drama also features Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Rohini, Rajendra Prasad and Rahul Ramakrishna in pivotal roles.

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 6:00 [IST]
