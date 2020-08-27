Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Breaks Sarileru Neekevvaru’s Highest TRP Rating Record!

Allu Arjun Starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has yet again proved that the film is indeed the biggest hit of the year. The action-drama that bagged the title of 'Sankranthi Winner of 2020' with its phenomenal theatrical run has now created a new record in the history of Tollywood films' TRP Ratings (Target Rating Point).

Apparently, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's recent world television premiere on August 16 on Gemini TV created a massive record with a TRP of 29.4. The film garnered the attention of the mini-screen audiences which helped the Trivikram Srinvas directorial to break the all time record of the industry. The telecast of the film on a Sunday and the people being stuck in their homes due to the Coronavirus scare might have helped the movie in attaining more viewership.

It is to be noted that the Allu Arjun-starrer had a tough competition with his counterpart Mahesh Babu's film Sarileru Neekevvaru that released around the same time in January at the theatres. For the unversed Mahesh Babu's romantic-action drama had secured 23.4 TVR (Television Rating) with its world television premiere on Ugadi.

Well, taking a look at overall Tollywood's top 5 films with highest TRP ratings, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 has bagged the thrid position with a TRP of 22.70. Notably, Rajamouli-Prabhas' Baahubali stands on the fourth spot with a rating of 21.84. Mahesh Babu's action-drama Srimanthudu is on fourth position with a rating of 21.54.

Here Are The Top 5 Films With Highest TRP Ratings

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo- 29.4 TRP

Sarileru Neekevvaru- 23.4 TRP

Baahubali 2- 22.70 TRP

Baahubali- 21.84 TRP

Srimanthudu- 21.54 TRP

Coming back to Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the film also featured an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram Rajendra Prasad and Rahul Ramakrishna essaying key roles. Bankrolled by Haarika and Hassine Creations and Geetha Arts, the movie has music composed by S Thaman.

