Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s Butta Bomma Was A Last Minute Fill In, Reveals Thaman

Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma from Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo is riding high on success, as it trends on various platforms like TikTok, since its release. The current sensation of the town has got all the attention it needed, thanks to its catchy lyrics and Allu Arjun's effortless dance prowess. The song sung by singer Armaan Malik became famous even among celebrities like David Warner and Shilpa Shetty, who performed on it for their respective TikTok accounts.

Well, you will be surprised to hear that Butta Bomma was just a substitute for another song in the action-drama film. Yes, you read that right. Recently, the music composer of the film, S Thaman during an interview, revealed that there is a long story behind Butta Bomma as the romantic number was a last-minute replacement. He said, "Allu Arjun wanted to replace one of the songs I scored for the film. And in just 3 days, I went up to him with Butta Bomma, and the rest is history."

Giving credits to the Stylish Star of Tollywood, Thaman said, "I will only take 50% of the credit for the song and the other half goes to Bunny's Chiranjeevi like grace that worked out for the romantic hit."

The ace composer, who has earlier worked with Trivikram Srinivas in Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Chal Mohan Ranga and Saagasam, thanked the director for guiding him throughout the composition. He stated, "He (Trivikram) never pressurized me. He only asked me to go with the flow. Garu later appreciated the song. Jani Master's dance choreography also added more magic to the song."

Butta Bomma featuring Bunny and Pooja Hegde has achieved a new milestone on YouTube. The song which became a massive hit among the audience, has crossed a whopping 155 million views on the video-sharing platform. Bankrolled by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna, under their banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations, the movie also features Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep and Nivetha Pethuraj in pivotal roles.

