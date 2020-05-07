Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Streaming Surprises Netflix With Its Performance!

Literally everyone has turned into cine and series buffs, thanks to the current lockdown due to the pandemic. Be it television or digital streaming platforms, companies have been successful in grabbing more eyeballs, hence earning more profit. Well, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has turned a lucky charm for Netflix India. It is said that the American video streaming platform has changed its concept on Telugu films after the success of the action-thriller.

Earlier they had expected that the film would have a good number of viewers due to its tremendous performance at the theatres, but didn't expect that it would be on top trending position for more than a week since its release on February 27 on Netflix. Well, on this positive note, Netflix is planning to acquire more Telugu content in the future. It is not known if the company will buy more Telugu films or produce Telugu content, but as per recent rumours a leading producer is said to have made an agreement with them to bankroll original web series for the leading platform. On the other hand, for the Telugu audience, Netflix will release a Telugu remake of lust stories

Coming back to Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the movie gained tremendous response at the theatres, thanks to Allu Arjun's acting chops and songs. Bankrolled by Haarika and Hassine Creations and Geetha Arts, the movie released on January 12, 2020, and procured Rs 160 crore globally through its theatrical run. Interestingly Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo created a non-Baahubali record in the Telugu industry surpassing Prabhas' Saaho and Ram Charan's Rangasthalam.

Revolving around the story of baby swapping, the action drama also features Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Rohini, Rajendra Prasad, and Rahul Ramakrishna in pivotal roles. The music of the film has been composed by S Thaman and the lens cranked by PS Vinod.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Butta Bomma Was A Last Minute Fill In, Reveals Thaman

Also Read: No Stylish Dance Moves For Allu Arjun In Pushpa? Here Is The Reason!

Confirmed! Trivikram's Next Is With Jr NTR And Not Venkatesh Daggubati