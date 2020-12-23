Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Vs Sarileru Neekevvaru: The Never Seen Before Sankranti Clash In Tollywood!

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Vs Sarileru Neekevvaru

Sarileru Neekevvaru was released on January 11th, while Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo hit the theatres on the 12th. Though the two biggies had a shoulder to shoulder race upon release, the audience appreciated the two actors for their impeccable performance and choice of stories.

Interestingly, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo directed by Trivikram Srinivas for its never-seen-before attempt became the Sankranti release of the year, while Anil Ravipudi's Sarileru Neekevvaru turned out to be a blockbuster hit of 2020. The year also marked the first time when two superstars' movies clashed at the theatres and became the biggest hits of the year.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

The action drama backed by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna featured Pooja Hegde as the love interest of Allu Arjun. Also starring Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj and Samuthirakani in key roles, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 85 crore and garnered a whopping Rs 163 crore upon its release.

Sarileru Neekevvaru

Mahesh Babu's action-comedy film features an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma and Brahmaji in pivotal roles. The film reportedly raked a total of Rs 132.40 crore worldwide against the investment of Rs 75 crore. Sarileru Neekevvaru is backed by Mahesh Babu, Dil Raju, and Anil Sunkara.

Allu Arjun Vs Mahesh Babu

Let us tell you that 2020 marked the fifth clash between the actors' films at the theatres. Starting from 2003, Allu Arjun's Gangotri locked horns with Superstar Mahesh Babu's Nijam. In the following year, it was Arya vs Naani. The other two occasions were Sarrainodu and Brahmotsavam's release in 2016, and Naa Peru Surya and Bharat Ane Nenu's release in summer 2018.