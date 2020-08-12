    For Quick Alerts
      Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo World Television Premiere On August 16; Will Allu Arjun Film Beat Sarileru?

      Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's theatrical and digital release indeed hit the right chord at the right time. And the biggest proof for it, is the label given to the film as the Sankranthi winner of the year (2020). The Allu Arjun-starrer was highly appreciated especially for the good storyline, impeccable songs and the star-studded cast.

      Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

      After garnering love and tremendous responses from theatres and digital platforms, the makers of the movie are gearing up to woo the mini-screen audience with its world television premiere! Yes, you read that right! Tollywood's non-Baahubali hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is all set to premiere on Gemini TV on August 16 (Sunday) at 6.30 pm. Earlier, there were rumours doing the rounds that the film will be premiering on Gemini TV in April which unfortunately didn't happen for reasons best known to the concerned parties.

      It is to be noted that the movie had a tough competition with Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru at the theatres, which released around the same time in January. It is said that the two movies will compete on the mini-screens too, as Mahesh Babu-starrer secured 23.4 TVR (Television Rating), which is the highest ever for any Telugu film. Being a huge success at the theatres, fans and followers of Allu Arjun are eyeing the telecast to see whether it crosses the TRP rating of Sarileru Neekevvaru or not. Well, we will have to wait and watch for the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo world premiere to see who wins the mini-screen race! For the unversed, Mahesh Babu-starrer was premiered on March 25, 2020, on Gemini TV on the special occasion of Ugadi.

      On a related note, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo directed by Trivikram Srinivas also features Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram Rajendra Prasad and Rahul Ramakrishna in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Haarika and Hassine Creations and Geetha Arts, the movie has music composed by S Thaman and the lens cranked by PS Vinod.

