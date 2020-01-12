Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Full Movie Leaked Online To Download In HD

Allu Arjun's much awaited release, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, has finally hit the theatres but we are here with one bad news! Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which also casts Pooja Hegde in the lead role, has been leaked online and fans are extremely upset as they're worried it might affect the business of the film.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo full movie is available on the notorious site and it is yet to be seen if the online leak would affect the business of the Allu Arjun starrer.

Meanwhile, here's how audiences have been reacting to the film..

Satyajith @satyajithpinku: "Pleasant movie after a long time, SNL leki comedy chusi e movie chuste Edo detox feeling...ekada o dull moment ki scope lekana Bunny-Trivikram and Murali Sharma rocked......dances🤟 Pooja 🔥 Fights meh but chalta.... 1/N #AlaVaikunthapurramulooreview #AlaVaikunthapurramloo."

Pranita Jonnalagedda @PranitaRavi: "#AlaVaikunthapuramuloo is a perfect entertainer with little flaws that don't really matter in the larger scheme of things. The entire space isn't new but it's fun. What more can one ask for?"

Vishwajit @1Vishwajitrao: "#OneWordReview #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo Impressive It's a one many show, the entire film is on the Shoulder of #AlluArjun, It has many merits & hence will attract large audiences & finaly prove out to be successful venture."

cheppandra babu @cheppandrababu: "#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo is a Stylish, Simple, Sweet yet Beautiful movie."

Love Guru @LoveGuru_Gyan: "Review of #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo is here. A good film that exploits the strengths of Trivikram's writing and acting capability of Allu Arjun. A clean family entertainer! 👍."

(Social media posts are unedited.)