Alia Bhatt To Wrap Up SS Rajamouli's RRR Before Joining The Sets Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Film

SS Rajamouli has almost finished shooting for his much-awaited film, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, the movie will mark Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt's debut in the Telugu film industry. No wonder, moviegoers across India are eagerly looking forward to Rajamouli's directorial venture which is expected to arrive in theatres next year.

While Ajay shot for his part before the entire country was put in lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the Highway actress, on the other hand, is yet to start filming for RRR. And that's one reason why recently rumours were rife about her quitting the project. However, Alia is very much a part of RRR, and we hear the magnum opus is on the top of her priority list.

In fact, Mahesh Bhatt's daughter will start shooting for Rajamouli's film as soon as the lockdown period gets over. According to a report in telugu360.com, the Bollywood beauty has promised the makers of RRR that she would wrap up the movie before resuming work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The same report also states that Alia will shoot for her part during a long schedule in Pune and Rajamouli is now just waiting for the lockdown to get lifted.

Just a few days back, we had also reported that RRR may not release during Sankranthi next year. Since Rajamouli has to wrap up two more schedules, it's very much likely that the period war-drama may release in cinema halls in summer next year. Apparently, Rajamouli and his team will soon make an announcement regarding the new release date of their movie.

