Allu Aravind Rejects Rs 8 Crore Bollywood Offer For Ala Vaikuntapurramloo Remake; Read Why

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer Ala Vaikuntapurramloo has turned out to be the all-time blockbuster in the southern film industry. The film is still running in theatres and producer Allu Aravind is supremely happy with the response.

Amidst all, Ala Vaikuntapurramloo's remake is in demand as Bollywood producers are bidding high for the same. As per reports, a Bollywood producer, who purchased the remake rights of the Telugu original Arjun Reddy (Kabir Singh), offered a whopping Rs 8 crores for the Hindi remake rights of Ala Vaikuntapurramloo.

However, according to the latest report, Allu Aravind who jointly produced Ala Vaikuntapurramloo with Radhakrishna has rejected the offer. A source revealed Telugu Bulletin that Allu Aravind has decided to remake the movie on his own in Bollywood. For those who are unaware, Allu Aravind is producing 'Jersey' Hindi remake which stars Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles.

Ala Vaikuntapurramloo was released on January 12, 2020. The film also starred Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar and Harsha Vardhan in pivotal roles.

