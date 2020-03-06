Allu Arjun 9th Wedding Anniversary: Stylish Star Wishes Wife Sneha With A Special Surprise

The Stylish star Allu Arjun is riding high after delivering blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo at the beginning of 2020. Ever since the film become blockbuster, many filmmakers are trying hard to rope Allu Arjun in their upcoming projects.

Amidst all, Allu Arjun is celebrating his 9th wedding anniversary with his lovely wife Sneha today. The duo has always been considered as one of the most adorable couples in Tollywood. Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy got married on March 6, 2011, and today on the occasion of 9th wedding anniversary, Bunny gave a sweet surprise to love of his life.

Taking to Instagram, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo stars shared a wedding picture of him and Sneha. He captioned the snap, "9 years of marriage..time is getting over fast. But love grows every day." Isn't it adorable?

Well, in this throwback picture, one can see Allu Arjun and Sneha extremely happy. They are looking cute as a newlywed couple. Since 2011, the Stylish star and his wife have been giving major couple goals. The actor never fails to shower love at his wife and sets an example of an ideal husband. Bunny and Sneha are blessed with a daughter Arha and a son, Ayaan.

Allu Arjun and Sneha first time met each other at their friend's wedding. It was love at first sight for the Stylish star. Later, through common friends, they exchanged their numbers and the rest is history. Sneha has always been playing the role of a supportive wife in Allu Arjun's life as well as career.

After Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's humongous success, Allu Arjun signed Sukumar's directorial venture AA20. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles.