Allu Arjun And Prabhas To Unite For Producer Dil Raju’s Multi-Starrer Project?

Looks like Telugu audience will soon witness a new trend in Tollywood films. Wondering what we are talking about? Well, producer Dil Raju is planning to back a multi-starrer project featuring Allu Arjun and Prabhas.

Yes, you read that right! As per reports that are doing the rounds, the renowned producer earlier tried to rope in Prabhas and Allu Arjun for two different films, which couldn't happen due to reasons best known to them. Now, Dil Raju is said to be on a search for a convincing script and director, who can possibly helm the project which is impeccable and unique.

It is to be noted that the two actors share a warm camaraderie off-screen and have known each other for many years now.

Well, let us tell you that the big multi-starrer trend began in Telugu with Mahesh Babu- Venkatesh Daggubati's 2013 film Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu. Though the family film didn't perform as expected at the theatres, the fans these days are more than happy to welcome the trend of the industry, thanks to SS Rajamouli's films like the Baahuabali series and upcoming epic drama RRR featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, along with Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

On a related note, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa directed by Sukumar. The action-thriller will also feature Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Jagapati Babu, Harish Uthaman and Vennela Kishore in key roles. The Stylish Star is also a part of Koratala Siva's political thriller tentatively titled AA21.

On the other hand, Prabhas is currently busy with an array of big films. The Rebel Star will be seen opposite Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress Pooja Hegde in Radhe Shyam. He is also gearing up to romance Deepika Padukone in a pan-India project helmed by Nag Ashwin. Recently, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut had also announced a project titled Adipurush with the talented actor.

