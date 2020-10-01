Allu Arjun Announces Commencement Of Allu Studios; See Pictures!

Today (October 1, 2020) marks the 99th birth anniversary of late veteran actor Allu Ramalingaiah. To celebrate his legacy, the Allu family inaugurated the construction of Allu Studios today.

Announcing the same, Allu Arjun released a note on his social media that read, "To the film industry, media fraternity and well-wishers.. 1st of October marks the 99th birth anniversary of our beloved Dr Shri Allu Ramalingaiah. To commemorate the occasion and honour his memory, the Allu family has inaugurated the construction work of Allu Studios. Our entire family has loved cinema and it makes us very happy to celebrate the legacy of our grandfather. We proudly dedicate Allu Studios to his loving memory. With your blessings and good wishes, we are determined to lay the foundation of the upcoming Studio -Regards, The Allu Family."

Several pictures from the ceremony are doing the rounds on social media. In one of the pictures, the Allu family including Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Allu Aravind and Allu Venkatesh can be seen all smiles as they stand near a photo frame of Allu Ramalingaiah. With the pictures going viral on social media, the fans and followers of the family, especially Allu Arjun can't keep calm as they hail and congratulate the actor for the new initiative.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Sukumar's action-thriller Pushpa. The film starring Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa is slated to be released in 2021.

The Stylish Star is also a part of Venu Sriram's ICON and Koratala Siva's film tentatively titled AA 21. The first look poster of AA 21 was released recently with much fanfare.

Allu Arjun Is All Set To Start Filming For Pushpa, But Director Sukumar Is Not! Here's Why!

Pushpa: R Madhavan To Play The Antagonist In Allu Arjun-Sukumar's Action-Thriller?