Allu Arjun Doesn’t Want To Do A Dance Based Film For THIS Reason

Allu Arjun has always been considered as one of the finest dancers in the country. The actor has proven himself by showing his impeccable dancing skills in all his films. After looking at his solid dance moves, fans want to see him in a dance film. But surprisingly, Bunny doesn't want to do a dance-based film.

Well, recently during a media interaction, Allu Arjun revealed that dance is like a dessert and shouldn't be full of your plate. The Stylish Star said, "It's very unlikely that I would do a dance-based film. Dance is like a dessert. It shouldn't be full of your plate. Dance should be just an aspect of the film."

Later, when asked about his favourite Bollywood actresses, Allu aka Bunny chose Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.

Currently, Allu Arjun is busy shooting for AA20 which is being helmed by Sukumar. His last release, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo opposite Pooja Hegde turned out to be a blockbuster. The film was released on January 12, 2020, and also stars Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar and Harsha Vardhan in key roles.

Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo will reportedly be remade in Hindi by the same makers.