Allu Arjun Fails To Rank In Top 5 Biggest Birthday Trends In India, Pawan Kalyan Reigns The List!

Allu Arjun turned 37 today and as expected, galore of wishes were poured in for the actor on social media. Not just fans but celebrities also accompanied the fans in conveying special messages to their favourite actor. Interestingly, the fans of the Stylish Star had created a birthday hashtag #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun on Twitter on this special occasion. Unfortunately, it failed to rank in the list of Top 5 Biggest Birthday Trends In India. Though there were predictions that the trend will be on top due to the nationwide lockdown, it could only garner 2.4 million.

Who Is Ruling The List?

Well, for now, #HappyBirthdayPawanKalyan is on top spot. The Power Star fans had created the record on September 2, 2019 and no other actor could break the record till now. The hashtag has received over 10.5 million tweets which helped it grab the top spot in the list of Top 5 Birthday Trends in India. Pawan Kalyan had broken the record of Mahesh Babu's hashtag #HappyBirthdaySSMB on August 9, 2019, by crossing his record of 8.3 million tweets within 24 hours. Interestingly, Pawan Kalyan has grabbed the third position on the list with #HBDJanaSenaniPawanKalyan with 7.4 million tweets.

At present #HBDSuperstarMAHESH is at the fourth spot with over 4.5 million tweets. At the same time, #HappyBirthdayPRabhas is at the fifth spot with 4.2 million tweets. #HBDEminentVijay, the hashtag which commenced on Viay's birthday is now on sixth spot.

Here Is The List Of Top 5 Biggest Birthday Trends In India

#HappyBirthdayPawanKalyan: 10.51M*

#HappyBirthdaySSMB - 8.3M

#HBDJanaSenaniPawankalyan : 7.4M

#HBDSuperstarMAHESH : 4.5M

#HappyBirthdayPrabhas : 4.2M

#HBDEminentVijay - 3.03M

