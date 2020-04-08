    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Allu Arjun Fails To Rank In Top 5 Biggest Birthday Trends In India, Pawan Kalyan Reigns The List!

      By
      |

      Allu Arjun turned 37 today and as expected, galore of wishes were poured in for the actor on social media. Not just fans but celebrities also accompanied the fans in conveying special messages to their favourite actor. Interestingly, the fans of the Stylish Star had created a birthday hashtag #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun on Twitter on this special occasion. Unfortunately, it failed to rank in the list of Top 5 Biggest Birthday Trends In India. Though there were predictions that the trend will be on top due to the nationwide lockdown, it could only garner 2.4 million.

      Allu Arjun

      Who Is Ruling The List?

      Well, for now, #HappyBirthdayPawanKalyan is on top spot. The Power Star fans had created the record on September 2, 2019 and no other actor could break the record till now. The hashtag has received over 10.5 million tweets which helped it grab the top spot in the list of Top 5 Birthday Trends in India. Pawan Kalyan had broken the record of Mahesh Babu's hashtag #HappyBirthdaySSMB on August 9, 2019, by crossing his record of 8.3 million tweets within 24 hours. Interestingly, Pawan Kalyan has grabbed the third position on the list with #HBDJanaSenaniPawanKalyan with 7.4 million tweets.

      At present #HBDSuperstarMAHESH is at the fourth spot with over 4.5 million tweets. At the same time, #HappyBirthdayPRabhas is at the fifth spot with 4.2 million tweets. #HBDEminentVijay, the hashtag which commenced on Viay's birthday is now on sixth spot.

      Here Is The List Of Top 5 Biggest Birthday Trends In India

      #HappyBirthdayPawanKalyan: 10.51M*

      #HappyBirthdaySSMB - 8.3M

      #HBDJanaSenaniPawankalyan : 7.4M

      #HBDSuperstarMAHESH : 4.5M

      #HappyBirthdayPrabhas : 4.2M

      #HBDEminentVijay - 3.03M

      Pushpa First Look Out On Allu Arjun's Birthday: It's A Brand New Rough And Tough Avatar Of Bunny

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X