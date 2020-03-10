Allu Arjun Fans! The Stylish Star Is Very Romantic In Real Life Too; Here’s The Proof

Stylish Star Allu Arjun has recently delivered blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which was released on January 12, on the occasion of Sankranti. The actor has always been doing romantic as well as action films. Hence, he has an immense amount of fans amongst both the genre lovers.

Amidst all, Allu Arjun is also considered as one of the most romantic Telugu heroes on-screen. Because of his on-screen romantic image, girls go weak at the knees seeing him.

In an interview with Filmfare, Allu Arjun admitted that he is a romantic person in real life too. He told the leading magazine, "Yes, I am. My wife will vouch for that. For instance, recently, we had planned a holiday. But I was caught up with work, My wife and kids had to carry on without me. But somehow, my work got postponed. I surprised them with an unplanned visit. They were so glad." Isn't it sweet?

Apart from that, Allu Arjun also revealed how he handles the female fan following. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star said, "My wife (Sneha Reddy) is extremely strict. Also, I don't believe my female fans would want to disturb my marital life. They know I'm married and have kids (son Ayaan and daughter Arha). My wife says they should live with me to know how I am actually. She's sure they'd no longer remain my fans."

Also Read : Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma Song TikTok Video With Elephant Goes Viral

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's last release Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo earned more than Rs 165 crore at the box office. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Sachin Khedekar, Sushanth, Murali Sharma and others in key roles. The film was directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Allu Arjun will next be seen in Sukumar's directorial venture, AA20. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles.