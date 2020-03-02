Allu Arjun’s Funny Banter With Daughter Arha Is Filled With Cuteness; Watch Video

Allu Arjun recently delivered his career's biggest hit in 2020. His film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo turned out to be a blockbuster as it has completed its 50 days run in theatres. After the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, the Stylish Star is getting big offers from the producers but he's being very wise before giving a nod to any maker.

Amidst all, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo completed 50 days in theatres on Sunday i.e. March 1, 2020. Completely overwhelmed with audiences' response, Allu Arjun thanked his fans for showering love at his film. On the occasion of 50 days of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, Allu shared a cute video with his daughter Arha on Instagram.

Sharing an adorable video on social media, Allu wrote, "She's my Bae ( Bey )"

In this video, one can see, how Allu Arjun is giving major father goals by spending precious time with daughter Allu Arha. Despite having a busy schedule, Allu knows his priorities. The Stylish star and his daughter Arha's funny video is indeed filled with cuteness.

Coming back to Allu Arjun's choice of script, the actor confessed that he wants to challenge himself. In an interview with Film Companion, the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo star said, "Before doing Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, I wanted to do an entertaining film. Hence, I did that. After that, I don't want to do an entertaining genre of the film. My priorities are right now is not to do an entertainer. I just want to keep challenging myself."

Also Read : Ala Vaikunthapurramloo 50 Days Worldwide Collection: Allu Arjun Movie Is A 2020 Sankranti Winner

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo also stars Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Sachin Khedekar, Nivetha Pethuraj, Sushanth and others. The film, produced by Allu Aravind and released on January 12, 2020, on the occasion of Sankranti.