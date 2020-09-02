Allu Arjun Is All Set To Start Filming For Pushpa, But Director Sukumar Is Not! Here’s Why!

Fans and followers of Stylish Star Allu Arjun have been waiting for an update on the actor's upcoming projects. Though a first look poster was unveiled during the lockdown period from his film with Koratala Siva, the fans were also seemingly awaiting an update on his next titled Pushpa. It is to be noted that the filming of the high-octane action-thriller has been kept on halt owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the subsequent restrictions.

Well, as per the latest report that is doing the rounds, Allu Arjun has nodded a yes to the team for shooting the film soon, but on the other hand, the director Sukumar is said to have a different opinion regarding the same. It is said that the director is currently unsure about the location to be chosen for the sequences of Pushpa. Let us tell you that the makers have currently called off the Kerala shoot. Interestingly, there were reports that a duplicate forest set will be erected in Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios to capture the rest of the sequences.

On a related note, Pushpa will have Rashmika Mandanna romancing Allu Arjun. Touted to be an action-thriller, the pan-India project is based on red sandalwood smuggling. The highly-anticipated film will reportedly have a release in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Talking about the other cast of the movie, Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi was earlier roped in to play the antagonist opposite Allu Arjun. Later, the versatile actor walked out of the project owing to date issues. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie will also feature an ensemble cast including Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Harish Uthaman and Vennela Kishore.

