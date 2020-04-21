Allu Arjun Is Not Doing A Cameo In Chiranjeevi Starrer Lucifer Remake!

Apart from Koratala Siva's Acharya, superstar Chiranjeevi has signed several projects including the Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit, Lucifer. The movie will be helmed by Sujeeth despite the fact that his last directorial venture, Saaho, turned out to be a dud at the box office. Apparently, Chiranjeevi wants the Lucifer remake to come out looking slick and stylish. Hence, the Saaho director has been roped in.

While Chiranjeevi is set to reprise Mohanlal's role in the Telugu remake, recently there were rumours doing the rounds that Allu Arjun would also be a part of the film. It was being said that the young hero will be essaying the role, that Prithviraj Sukumaran did in the original one. However, this piece of information isn't true at all.

We say so, because a source in the know told cinejosh.com, "Neither makers have approached Allu Arjun nor he is keen to do the film as he will next be working for Pushpa under Sukumar's direction and has also lined up a film titled Icon with Sriram Venu." Well, now that we know Bunny isn't doing the movie, we wonder who will step into Prithviraj's shoes for the Telugu version of Lucifer. Any guesses peeps?

For those unaware, Prithviraj not only acted in Lucifer, but he also directed the action-thriller. The Malayalam movie came out in March last year and opened to rave reviews from the critics. Both Mohanlal and Sukumaran were praised for their gritty performances and the movie even went on to rake in good moolah at the box office, not just in India, but worldwide.

