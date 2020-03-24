    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Allu Arjun Loves Being Called As ‘Mallu Arjun’, All Thanks To Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

      By
      |

      Allu Arjun is considered as one of the most popular stars in India. The actor, who has predominantly worked in Telugu film industry, recently delivered a blockbuster film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which was released on the occasion of Sankranti 2020.

      Not only in Tollywood but Allu Arjun also got love from all across the country for his film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. However, the love he received from Kerala fans is something one can't miss. Well, Kerala has the second highest number of Coronavirus positive cases, after Maharashtra. Shattered by the rapid spread of COVID-19, the state has been under lockdown to curb the virus.

      Allu Arjun

      Amidst the lockdown, people are moving towards the OTT platform to watch their favourite films and series. As we all know, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is streaming on Netflix and it's getting a solid response online too. Thoroughly entertained with the Stylish Star's performance, Kerala fans call Allu Arjun, a 'Mallu Arjun'. How sweet is that?!

      Reacting to the overwhelming love by Kerala fans, Allu Arjun told Malayalam Manorama, "It indeed is fortunate that an actor from another state who speaks a different language receives such an overwhelming welcome. I have been enjoying the love and respect from Keralites for more than a decade now. The Malayali youth have given great popularity for my movies. I have also received many honours from Kerala. Being invited as the chief guest for the Nehru trophy boat race has been one of the greatest honours in my life."

      Also Read : Allu Arjun's Ayaan Son Gives Cutest Nickname To Baaghi 3 Actor Tiger Shroff

      Speaking about Malayalam films, Allu Arjun said, "I have in fact watched quite a lot of Malayalam movies. There are lots of talented young actors in Malayalam. I watch movies of Fahadh Faasil, Nivin Pauly and Dulquer Salmaan. I really enjoyed Kumbalangi Nights. I assume that a lot of young directors too have carved a niche of their own in the Malayalam film industry."

      Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo also stars Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Sachin Khedekar and others in key roles. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film was released on January 12, 2020. Allu Arjun is currently busy shooting for AA20 which also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead.

      Story first published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 13:50 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 24, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X