Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR And Other Celebs Wish Megastar Chiranjeevi On His 65th Birthday!

Allu Arjun

Wishing Megastar on his birthday, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor called Chiranjeevi his Acharya, which many netizens think hints at the title of #Chiru153. He wrote, "Many many Happy returns of the day to our one & only MEGA STAR. My heart is always filled with respect, love and gratitude. My true Acharya in many ways. #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi."

Mahesh Babu

Sharing a throwback picture from an event, the charming Superstar of Tollywood wished Megastar great health and happiness. He tweeted, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @KchiruTweets garu. You've been an inspiration to an entire generation and will continue to be! Great health and happiness to you always sir."

Jr NTR

Wishing the Stalin actor on his birthday, Tarak wrote, "Wishing THE MEGASTAR @KchiruTweets Garu a Very Happy Birthday. May you celebrate many such joyous birthdays in the years to come sir."

Kajal Aggarwal

The chemistry between Kajal Aggarwal and Chiranjeevi on-screen has always been appreciated by the Telugu audience, and indeed it is the reason why the beautiful diva bagged the female lead role in Chiru's next Acharya. The Khaidi No. 150 actress tweeted while releasing the common display motion poster wrote, "Happy to release the Common Display motion poster and a spl song on Megastar @kchirutweets sir made by his fans. Happiest birthday my favorite costar and someone I deeply admire."

Tamannaah Bhatia

Wishing her Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy co-star while releasing the common display motion poster, the gorgeous actress wrote, "Happy to release the Common display motion poster and a special song on Megastar @KchiruTweets garu made by his fans, Wishing him many many happy returns of the day."

Sai Dharam Tej

The Chitralahari actor took to his social media handle to wish the Megastar on his birthday and also revealed why he considers Chiru as the best Megastar. He tweeted, "The movies he made makes him a Mega Star of cinema. The way he showers love and compassion, the way he takes care and organizes his family, the way he shows his concern towards the society makes him the Numero Uno Mega Star for me."

Venkatesh Daggubati

Wishing his dear friend Chiranjeevi, Venky Mama star wrote, "Wishing my dearest friend from the industry @KchiruTweets garu a very Happy Birthday!"

Allu Sirish

Expressing his gratitude towards his favourite actor, Allu Sirish tweeted, "Advance birthday wishes to my favourite hero of all times: Megastar Chiranjeevi garu. Thank you for everything. I fall short of words to express my gratitude. #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi."