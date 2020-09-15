Allu Arjun Or Dulquer Salmaan? Netizens Are Having A Tough Time Choosing!

The COVID-19 lockdown has been a period of experiments for many. As far as celebs of the entertainment industry are concerned, the lockdown has been a time for them to sit back, relax and enjoy with their families, analyse their performance so far and interact with their fans and followers through their social media handles.

The netizens are also enjoying in their respective homes witnessing the huge shift of film releases from theatres to OTT platforms, and updating themselves with styles and daily routines of their favourite stars, thanks to social media.

Allu Arjun's New Avatar!

Talking about style experiments of south actors, what garnered the attention of the netizens is the new cool of town- curly hair that don't care! Well, we are talking about Allu Arjun and Dulquer Salmaan's new hairstyle which has now become the talk on social media. The Stylish Star's ringlet locks turned the centre of attraction during his cousin Niharika's engagement.

The actor looked uber cool dressed in black shirt and trousers while flaunting his curled hair in style. Interestingly, he also shared a few pics on his Twitter handle in casuals which left netizens with no other option than to fall in love with him. Many comments read, "ATTRACTIVE Arjun!" whereas others were on a race to trend the picture. A few others compared the picture with the Stylish Star's look from Aarya 2.

Dulquer Salmaan

On the other hand, the charming heartthrob of the south, Dulquer Salmaan's recent lockdown picture hitting the gym with his uncombed curly hair made us stare at him endlessly, as he looked drool-worthy. Calling himself a caveman, the Ok Kanmani actor also flaunted his messy beard and moustache that went perfect with his curled hair look.

The angry young man pose which he gave in his pictures wearing a green sweatshirt garnered the love of the netizens, who complimented DQ with comments like 'super', 'cutest', 'dashing Dulquer', and much more which eventually flooded the social media. Interestingly, many were reminded of his 2015 film Charlie, in which he sported a similar beard look.

Well, whose curls did you love the most? Allu Arjun or Dulquer Salmaan's? Do share your choice in the comment section below!

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Sukumar's Pushpa alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He is also a part of Koratala Siva's project tentatively tiled AA21. Talking about Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming projects, the actor has multiple movies lined up for 2020 including Hanu Raghavapudi's yet-to-be-titled film and Malayalam project Kurup directed by Srinath Rajendran.

