Allu Arjun Pens Heartfelt Note As He Remembers Grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah On Death Anniversary

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after actors of Tollywood. The actor enjoys an immense fan following across the country, thanks to his acting chops, dance prowess and mesmerizing charm. Well today (July 30), the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor took to his social media handles to share an emotional note on the occasion of his grandfather and veteran actor Allu Ramalingaiah's 16th death anniversary.

Allu Arjun wrote that he could connect with his grandfather's efforts and journey with experiences, which the Stylish Star has gone through in life. He wrote, "I remember this day when he left us. I know more about him now than on that day. The more I experience many things in life the more I connect to his efforts, struggles and journey. We all are here today in this position because of this poor farmers passion for cinema."

For the unversed, Allu Ramalingaiah had been a part of the film industry for more than 5 decades featuring in as many as 1000 films. The actor made his debut with the 1953 film Puttillu. He was also a homeopathic doctor and a freedom fighter in real life. Ramalingaiah, who was known for comic roles in majority of his films, was awarded the Padma Shri in 1990 and also received the Raghupathi Venkaiah Award in 2001.

On a related note, Allu Arjun next with Koratala Siva was announced today. Tentatively titled AA21, the movie is touted to be a political thriller with a hard-hitting social message. The actor is currently busy with his upcoming film Pushpa, whose shooting has been halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Directed by Sukumar, the movie will feature Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The film based on red sandalwood smuggling will have Allu Arjun in a unique avatar. Earlier, there were reports that Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi will be a part of the film to essay the antagonist, but he later walked out of the project owing to date-issues.

