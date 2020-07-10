Allu Arjun-Pooja Hegde’s Butta Bomma Becomes The Most Viewed Song Of Telugu Film Industry

Butta Bomma Stands Out

Though all songs of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo were loved by netizens, the one that stood out is 'Butta Bomma'. The romantic track featuring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde was immensely welcomed by the audience for their subtle yet effortless dance moves, peppy music and catchy lyrics.

Well now, 'Butta Bomma' has become the most viewed song of the Telugu film industry. The music director of the film, S Thaman took to his social media handle to share the good news with his fans and followers. He wrote, "MOST VIEWED SONG IN TFI!! #buttabomma from AVPL." For the uninitiated, the song sung by Armaan Malik became popular even among celebrities like David Warner and Shilpa Shetty, who performed on it for their TikTok accounts.

Butta Bomma- A Last Minute Replacement

Recently, the music composer during an interview, revealed that there is a long story behind 'Butta Bomma' as the romantic number was a last-minute replacement. He was quoted as saying, "Allu Arjun wanted to replace one of the songs I scored for the film. And in just 3 days, I went up to him with 'Butta Bomma', and the rest is history."

Thaman Is All Praise For The Stylish Star

Giving credits to Allu Arjun, Thaman had said, "I will only take 50% of the credit for the song and the other half goes to Bunny's Chiranjeevi like grace that worked out for the romantic hit." For the uninitiated, the effortless moves of Allu Arjun have been choreographed by Jani Master and was shot in an erected set at Annapurna Studios.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo – Cast And Crew

Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has been bankrolled by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna, under their banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations. The movie features an ensemble cast including Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep and Nivetha Pethuraj in pivotal roles.