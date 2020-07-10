    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Allu Arjun-Pooja Hegde’s Butta Bomma Becomes The Most Viewed Song Of Telugu Film Industry

      It has been 6 months since Allu Arjun's highly-awaited movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo released. However, the magic that it has created is still as refreshing as ever.

      The action-drama which became the 2020 Sankranti winner, garnered a huge appreciation for the star cast and songs of the movie.

      Butta Bomma Stands Out

      Butta Bomma Stands Out

      Though all songs of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo were loved by netizens, the one that stood out is 'Butta Bomma'. The romantic track featuring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde was immensely welcomed by the audience for their subtle yet effortless dance moves, peppy music and catchy lyrics.

      Well now, 'Butta Bomma' has become the most viewed song of the Telugu film industry. The music director of the film, S Thaman took to his social media handle to share the good news with his fans and followers. He wrote, "MOST VIEWED SONG IN TFI!! #buttabomma from AVPL." For the uninitiated, the song sung by Armaan Malik became popular even among celebrities like David Warner and Shilpa Shetty, who performed on it for their TikTok accounts.

      Butta Bomma- A Last Minute Replacement

      Butta Bomma- A Last Minute Replacement

      Recently, the music composer during an interview, revealed that there is a long story behind 'Butta Bomma' as the romantic number was a last-minute replacement. He was quoted as saying, "Allu Arjun wanted to replace one of the songs I scored for the film. And in just 3 days, I went up to him with 'Butta Bomma', and the rest is history."

      Thaman Is All Praise For The Stylish Star

      Thaman Is All Praise For The Stylish Star

      Giving credits to Allu Arjun, Thaman had said, "I will only take 50% of the credit for the song and the other half goes to Bunny's Chiranjeevi like grace that worked out for the romantic hit." For the uninitiated, the effortless moves of Allu Arjun have been choreographed by Jani Master and was shot in an erected set at Annapurna Studios.

      Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo – Cast And Crew

      Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo – Cast And Crew

      Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has been bankrolled by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna, under their banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations. The movie features an ensemble cast including Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep and Nivetha Pethuraj in pivotal roles.

      Story first published: Friday, July 10, 2020, 16:46 [IST]
      X