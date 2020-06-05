    For Quick Alerts
      Allu Arjun Reunites With Vedam Team, Including Anushka Shetty; Shares Screenshot Of Video Call

      Allu Arjun is currently one of the most successful actors in the Telugu film industry. After delivering blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, filmmakers from Tollywood are keen to cast the Stylish Star in their upcoming ventures.

      Allu Arjun reunites with Vedam team

      Allu Arjun loves to down the memory lane. Despite being a successful actor in Tollywood, the actor never forgets his past work and people he worked with. Recently, on the occasion of 'A Decade Of Vedam', Allu Arjun reunited with the film's team, including lead actress Anushka Shetty.

      Friday, June 5, 2020, 13:30 [IST]
