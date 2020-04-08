    For Quick Alerts
      Allu Arjun’s Birthday Celebration Pictures Out! Pushpa Star Chills With Family

      Allu Arjun turned 37 today and on this special day, the Stylish Star unveiled the official title and first look of his 20th film, directed by Sukumar.

      Taking to Instagram, Allu Arjun wrote, "First Look and the Title of my next movie "P U S H P A . Directed by dearest Sukumar garu. Music by dearest friend @thisisdsp . Really excited about this one. Hoping all of you like it ."

      First Look and the Title of my next movie “ P U S H P A “ . Directed by dearest Sukumar garu . Music by dearest friend @thisisdsp . Really excited about this one. Hoping all of you like it . @rashmika_mandanna @mythriofficial #MuttamsettyMedia

      The official title of AA20 is Pushpa and in the first look poster, the birthday boy is looking dashing and intriguing. Amidst all, one thing fan must notice that Allu Arjun's this birthday has come during the Coronavirus lockdown period. Due to the same, Allu Arjun can't meet his fans and receive gifts.

      The stylish star celebrated his birthday with his wife Sneha, son Ayaan and daughter Arha. The actor's wife shared Allu Arjun's birthday celebration pictures in her Instagram story.

      In the pictures, one can see, Allu Arjun's house is fully decorated with amazing party lights and balloons. His cake cutting moment with family is so adorable and give us major family goals.

      Allu Arjun is currently ruling the box office. His last release, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Pooja Hegde and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office. After Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the stylish Star fans have been eagerly waiting for his next, Pushpa.

      Also Read : Pushpa First Look Out On Allu Arjun's Birthday: It's A Brand New Rough And Tough Avatar Of Bunny

      Talking about Pushpa, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead and Vijay Sethupati in a key role. The film also stars Prakash Raj and Jagapati Babu in supporting roles. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

      Story first published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 16:25 [IST]
