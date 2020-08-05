Allu Arjun’s DJ & Sarrainodu’s Hindi Version Removed From YouTube; Bellamkonda Srinivas’ Film On Top

Allu Arjun fans recently witnessed a shocking incident on the Internet. As per reports, Allu Arjun-starrer super hit film Duvvada Jagannadham aka DJ and Sarrainodu's Hindi dubbed versions have been deleted from YouTube.

Well, the Hindi versions of the movies were loved by all and they were considered as one of the top-viewed movies on YouTube, with DJ garnering 270+ million views and Sarrainodu having 300+ million views. But the unavailability of both the films has left Allu Arjun fans in a deep shock. It is said that there is some technical issues due to which DJ and Sarrainodu's Hindi dubbed version got deleted. However, it is not confirmed yet.

The removal of Allu Arjun's films has worked in favour of actor Bellamkonda Srinivas. Yes, you read that right! Bellamkonda Srinivas-starrer Jaya Janaki Nayaka's Hindi dubbed version has now become the top-viewed movie on YouTube with 283+ million views. Notably, Srinivas is not a pan-India star. Hence, Allu Arjun fans have expressed their disappointment on social media about the same.

Jaya Janaki Nayaka also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Allu Arjun's DJ stars Pooja Hegde, Rao Ramesh, Subbaraju and others in key roles. Moreover, his another deleted film, Sarrainodu stars Srikanth, Aadhi Pinisetty, Catherine Tresa and Rakul Preet Singh in supporting roles.

On a related note, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Sukumar's directorial venture Pushpa. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Recently, Allu Arjun also announced #AA21, which is being helmed by Koratala Siva.

