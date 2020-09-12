Allu Arjun’s ICON Is Happening! Director Venu Sriram Refutes Rumours Of Movie Being Shelved

Not too long ago, speculations were rife that Allu Arjun's ICON, which was announced by producer Dil Raju on the actor's 36th birthday (April 8, 2019) has been shelved due to reasons unknown.

The fans and followers of the Stylish Star, who were expecting a mass film from director Venu Sriram and Allu Arjun lost all hopes with the rumours around it. But now, the director himself has confirmed during a media interaction that the film is indeed happening after the duo's current commitments. Rubbishing the rumours about the movie being shelved, Venu Sriram said that ICON is definitely on the cards and he is in touch with Allu Arjun for discussing the highly-anticipated film.

On a related note, earlier, it was rumoured that the actor will be taking up the thriller after the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and before Pushpa. Later, he had decided to go for Pushpa first and then join the ICON team. It to be noted that his next project with Koratala Siva tentatively titled #AA21, was also announced recently. If reports are to be believed, the actor will next take up Siva's project before ICON, which will yet again take more time than expected for the shooting of the Venu Sriram-Allu Arjun film to start and release in theatres. Interestingly, ICON was announced while Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was still being shot.

Talking about Allu Arjun's Pushpa, the pan-India project directed by Sukumar is touted to be an out and out action thriller. The film will feature an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Jagapati Babu, Harish Uthaman and Vennela Kishore. The movie based on red sandalwood smuggling will be released in 5 different languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Pushpa is currently halted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Reports suggest that the makers will start filming after they analyse the condition to shoot amid the lockdown.

