Allu Arjun's Pushpa: Sukumar To Spend Whopping Amount For 6-Minute Action Sequence?

Each and every minute detail of Allu Arjun's Pushpa has left the fans super excited, ever since the inception. The movie is said to be an action thriller, wherein Allu Arjun will be seen doing some high-octane action sequences. Well, if the recent grapevine is true, the makers of Pushpa are going to spend a whopping among of Rs 6 crore for a 6-minute action sequence.

As per sources, the director of the film has designed a high-voltage action sequence, wherein the Stylish Star's intense avatar will be displayed beautifully. It is said that Indian stunt choreographers will be hired for the same. Of lately, it was rumoured that Sukumar has dropped the plan of hiring Thailand stunt choreographers, to cut down expenses amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

On a related note, sources reveal that Allu Arjun will not have a stylish dance number in the action thriller, like his other movies. It is also said that he will have a dappankuthu track to groove on, for the highly-anticipated thriller of the year. Disha Patani is rumoured to accompany him in that song.

Pushpa's story revolves around red sandalwood smuggling, wherein Bunny will essay the role of Pushpa Raj, a lorry driver. Rashmika Mandanna will appear as the female lead and reportedly, in the role of a forest officer, who gets murdered by goons. Allu Arjun will be seen seeking revenge in the high-octane thriller. Initially, the movie was supposed to feature Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi as a police officer. But the actor backed off from the projects, owing to creative differences with the makers. Kannada actor Dhananjay has been roped in to reprise the role. Bankrolled jointly by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

No Stylish Dance Moves For Allu Arjun In Pushpa? Here Is The Reason!