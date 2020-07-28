Allu Arjun’s Pushpa To Be Shot Within Six Months!

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa has to be one of the most-anticipated movies of the year. With his last outing, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo being a huge success at the theatres and even on video streaming platforms, the fans of the Stylish Star have raised their expectations from the upcoming film. The makers have currently halted the shoot of the project due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown.

With several wondering when would the shoot resume, the latest report suggests that the director of the film Sukumar is hoping to kick off the shoot as soon as the government grants permission and positive cases in the state goes down. It is also said that the makers have decided to complete the whole shoot within 6 months and that too without a break, citing the unusual delay.

Talking about Allu Arjun's role in Pushpa, as per the first look poster released on his birthday, the actor will feature as a rough and tough lorry driver who is engaged in redwood smuggling. Recent grapevine suggests that the actor will be portraying two different shades in the movie, with one as an aggressive lorry driver, while the other as an uber-cool young man.

Rashmika Mandanna will pair opposite the star and has a vital role to play in the movie. Pushpa will also feature Prakash Raj, Jagapati Babu, Harish Uthaman and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles. Earlier, Vijay Sethupathi was zeroed in to essay the antagonist in the movie, but the Tamil actor walked out of the project citing date issues. Since then, several names have been emerging as a substitution like Bobby Simha, Roja, Raj Deepak Shetty and Dhananjay. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the pan-India project will be released in 5 different languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

