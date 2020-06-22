Allu Arjun's Remuneration For Sukumar's Film Pushpa Will Leave You Surprised

Pushpa is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated movie of the year. Starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, the movie has been receiving high appreciation for the actor's unusual appearance, and the fans are eagerly awaiting an update from the makers. Well, we have the latest update about the movie, which has a lot to do with the actor's remuneration. Reportedly, the Stylish Star has hiked his remuneration for the highly-anticipated project.

It is said that the actor has been paid Rs 35 crore as remuneration for the pan-India project. He had received Rs 25 crore for his recent outing Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Recent grapevine suggests that the actor decided to hike the remuneration after the movie's success at the theatres.

For the unversed, the movie directed by Trivikram Srinivas, turned out to be a blockbuster. Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo, which had a huge face-off with Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru, was coined the Sankranti winner of 2020. It is to be noted that many of the actors are cutting off their remuneration owing to the COVID-19 crisis in the industry. However, there is no official confirmation about the actor's mammoth remuneration hike as of now.

On a related note, Pushpa will start rolling from mid-August or September, after the team analyses the condition to shoot. There are reports that the makers have called off the shoot in Kerala, and now it will completely be shot at Hyderbad's Anapurna studio. It is said that the Pushpa team will go for a recce to the studio as of now, and would decide only after getting a satisfactory result.

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, the movie will also feature Rashmika Mandanna Prakash Raj, Jagapati Babu, Harish Uthaman, and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles.

