Allu Arjun Starrer Pushpa's Shoot To Resume From This Location

Allu Arjun's upcoming project, Pushpa, directed by Sukumar is undoubtedly one of the much-awaited movies of the year. With the Telangana government's recent announcement on the partial relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown for the film industry, the makers are gearing up to resume the shooting of their films. Earlier, the team had planned to start the shoot from March first week in Kerala, but due to the sudden Coronavirus outbreak, the state government denied permission to the makers.

Now, Sukumar and his team are planning to resume their shoot in Kerala forest, if the government grants permission, also considering the less cases of COVID-19 in the state. Interestingly, the makers have also found an alternate location to shoot, if Kerala govt denies permission. It is said that the shoot might take place in Maredumilli in the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. The makers are planning to shoot with available and limited artists for the time being.

With Allu Arjun's last venture, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which performed tremendously at the theatres, and with the actor-director combination that scored two successful films Arya and Arya 2, the fans are having high expectations from the Stylish Star's action-thriller. As per reports, Allu Arjun is gearing up to dub for the movie in all 5 languages- Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu. Interestingly, a six-minute action sequence featuring the actor is being made on a budget of Rs 6 crore.

Pushpa, bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, will feature Bobby Simha, Prakash Raj, Jagapati Babu, Harish Uthaman and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles. Karnataka crush Rashmika Mandanna will be seen essaying the female lead. The music for the film will be composed by celebrated music director Devi Sri Prasad. Touted to be a full-blown entertainer, Pushpa revolves around the story of sandalwood smuggling, wherein Allu Arjun will portray the role of a smuggler.

