Allu Arjun Thanks Fans for Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’s Success

Allu Arjun is currently riding high on the success of his latest release Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The film hit the screens on January 12 and since then has been getting cash registers ringing at the South box office. Directed by Trivikram, the action-drama also stars Pooja Hegde along with Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, and Murali Sharma.

After garnering positive reviews from the critics, the Telugu film is now entertaining the audience big time. To celebrate the grand success of the film, the makers and the team of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo paid a visit to Vizag and Tirupati over the weekend to thank all their fans. Later, Allu Arjun took to social networking site Twitter and wrote a heartfelt message for showering so much love on his film.

Sharing a picture from the success celebration on his Twitter timeline, Allu wrote, "I wholeheartedly Thank the people of Vizag for showering soo much love on me. Truly humbled to receive your blessings. #AVPL success Celebrations."

He further said, "The smiles that come during a Genuine success is soo beautiful. The joy comes from deep inside. We get that joy only when people truly heart fully bless us. Thank you all for your blessings." The Telugu superstar also posted a candid picture of him sharing a warm hug with his director.

Along with that, he tweeted, "What journey we had ... desire in our heart ... fear in our bones ... conviction in our mind ... open to our ears ... clear in our head ... work in our hands ... energy in our body ... dare in our chest ... focus in our eyes ... instincts in our gut ...true in our thought ...pure in our soul ... and now... Success in our Smiles. What a journey we had." Co-produced by S. Radha Krishna and Allu Aravind, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has already grossed over Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office and is steadily heading towards the Rs 150 crore mark.

