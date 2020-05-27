Allu Arjun To Dub In 5 Different Languages For Pushpa! Read Deets Inside!

New Update On Pushpa!

As per sources close to Pushpa, Allu Arjun is gearing up to dub for the movie in 5 different languages. Yes, you read that right! The Stylish Star is all set to woo the audience with his language skills by dubbing for Pushpa in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu. The actor is said to be practicing the accents of each language amid the lockdown. Well, we are more than impressed with the piece of news and can't wait to witness his voice at the theatres. How excited are you? Tell us in the comment section.

Pushpa Currently!

Makers of the Allu Arjun-starrer have started the pre-production work amid the lockdown. As per reports, the makers were planning to shoot a high-octane sequence abroad. However, the unfortunate virus outbreak left them with no other option than shooting in India. A six-minute action sequence, featuring the Stylish Star is being made on a budget of Rs 6 crore. It is said that the team is not in a hurry to start the shoot from June 1st week, and would only commence after analysing the situation.

Team Pushpa

Directed by Sukumar, the movie will have Karnataka crush Rashmika Mandanna essaying the female lead. Pushpa is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, and will feature, Prakash Raj, Jagapati Babu, Harish Uthaman, and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles. Miroslaw Kuba Brozek will crank the camera, while Karthika Srinivas will take care of the editing. The music for Pushpa will be composed by celebrated music director Devi Sri Prasad.