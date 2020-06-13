Allu Arjun To Flaunt Six Pack Abs In Pushpa!

Allu Arjun will next be seen in Sukumar's directorial venture, Pushpa. The Stylish Star has already shared the first look poster of his next film on social media. The shooting of Pushpa had already started a few months ago and Allu Arjun is working very hard to get into the skin of the character.

The makers have already shot a few crucial scenes that don't have the main star cast. Now, they are planning to resume shooting from September. Amidst all, the latest buzz in the tinsel town suggests that Allu Arjun will go shirtless in Pushpa. Interestingly, he will also flaunt his six-pack abs in the film.

Allu Arjun fans are very excited to see their favourite actor in a shirtless avatar. After all, he was last seen shirtless in Badrinath, which was released in 2011. Though the report is not yet confirmed.

Well, the actor knows how to shape up his body perfectly. Whenever he flants his body, girl fans just go gaga over his ripped look. Hence, it would be a delight to see him again in a shirtless avatar in Pushpa.

Coming back to Pushpa, the Stylish Star Allu Arjun will essay the role of Pushpa Raj. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The movie turned out to be the first pan-India project of Allu Arjun's career. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Dhananjay in pivotal roles. It's being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and music of the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Allu Arjun's last film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo did solid business at the box-office. Hence, trade analysts, as well as fans, are looking forward to seeing the Stylish Star's performance in Pushpa.

