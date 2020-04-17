Allu Arjun To Give A Chance To Arjun Reddy Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Allu Arjun is nowadays considered as every director's favourite, post the success of his Sankranti release Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. After the big success, the Stylish stars is now planning to target Pan India projects as he is all set for Pushpa, which will be released in five languages- Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Essaying the role of Pushpa Raaj, Allu Arjun is quite excited about the project. Amidst all, reports are doing the rounds that Allu Arjun is in touch with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Well, Allu Arjun was all set to star in Venu Sriram's directorial venture after Pushpa. However, thinking about expanding his Pan India fan following, the Stylish Star is thinking of making some changes in the plan.

As per the report published in a leading portal, Allu Arjun is in touch with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. As we all know, the director has tried to rope in Prabhas and then, Mahesh Babu, for his next. However, they both didn't say 'Yes' to the project andhence, Allu Arjun seized the opportunity. Sandeep Reddy Vanga impressed everyone with his first film, Kabir Singh in Bollywood. Hence, Bunny feels that it will be a nice move if he collaborates with the director.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga will now be narrating a film to Allu Arjun and if everything thing goes well, the audience will get to see something big on the silver screen.

On a related note, Allu Arjun's next is directed by Sukumar. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The film was scheduled to be released on Diwali this year, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the makers decided to postpone it.