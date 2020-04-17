    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Allu Arjun To Give A Chance To Arjun Reddy Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

      By
      |

      Allu Arjun is nowadays considered as every director's favourite, post the success of his Sankranti release Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. After the big success, the Stylish stars is now planning to target Pan India projects as he is all set for Pushpa, which will be released in five languages- Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

      Essaying the role of Pushpa Raaj, Allu Arjun is quite excited about the project. Amidst all, reports are doing the rounds that Allu Arjun is in touch with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Well, Allu Arjun was all set to star in Venu Sriram's directorial venture after Pushpa. However, thinking about expanding his Pan India fan following, the Stylish Star is thinking of making some changes in the plan.

      Allu Arjun and Sandeep Reddy Vanga

      As per the report published in a leading portal, Allu Arjun is in touch with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. As we all know, the director has tried to rope in Prabhas and then, Mahesh Babu, for his next. However, they both didn't say 'Yes' to the project andhence, Allu Arjun seized the opportunity. Sandeep Reddy Vanga impressed everyone with his first film, Kabir Singh in Bollywood. Hence, Bunny feels that it will be a nice move if he collaborates with the director.

      Sandeep Reddy Vanga will now be narrating a film to Allu Arjun and if everything thing goes well, the audience will get to see something big on the silver screen.

      Also Read : Allu Arjun To Essay Special Role In Telugu Remake of Lucifer; Will He Reprise Prithviraj's Role?

      On a related note, Allu Arjun's next is directed by Sukumar. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The film was scheduled to be released on Diwali this year, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the makers decided to postpone it.

      Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 13:06 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 17, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X