Allu Arjun To Lock Horns With Aadhi Pinisetty In Sukumar’s Pushpa?

Looks like the speculations around Pushpa's antagonist are here to stay. Earlier, a few big names from the industry had emerged suggesting their inclusion in the film, like Bobby Simha, Roja, Raj Deepak Shetty and Dhananjay. Well now, recent grapevine suggests that actor Aadhi Pinisetty has been zeroed in by the makers of Pushpa to play the villain in the highly-anticipated movie. It is said that he will be essaying the role of a Sarpanch and also Allu Arjun's brother.

It is to be noted that the actor has earlier collaborated with the Stylish Star in the past for the 2016 film Sarrainodu. If the reports have anything to do with reality, the duo will team up yet again to lock horns. Interestingly, the actor has earlier essayed the role of Ram Charan's brother in Rangasthalam which also featured Samantha Akkineni.

Talking about his other projects, Aadhi is awaiting the release of his next Tamil film with Hansika Motwani. The sci-fi thriller directed by Manoj Damodharan has been titled, Partner. Aadhi is also a part of a bilingual sports drama Clap directed by Prithivi Adithya. Bankrolled by IB Karthikeyan and M Rajasekhar Reddy, the movie will also feature Aakanksha Singh and Krishna Kurup in important roles. His Telugu film Miss India with Keerthy Suresh essaying the lead role, is a highly-anticipated one to release.

Coming back to Pushpa, produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, the movie will also feature Rashmika Mandanna Prakash Raj, Jagapati Babu, Harish Uthaman, and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles.

The movie will start rolling from mid-August or September, after the team analyses the condition to shoot amid COVID-19 lockdown. There are also reports suggesting that the makers have called off the Kerala shoot, and will now shoot the pending sequences in Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios.

