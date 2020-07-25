Allu Arjun To Portray Two Different Shades In Pushpa!

The fans and followers of Allu Arjun are eagerly awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Pushpa. Promising some never seen before action sequences and unique look of the Stylish Star, the makers have indeed raised the expectations of the people.

Well now, we have a special update that has a lot to do with Allu Arjun's character in the movie. As per rumours, the actor will be portraying two different shades in the movie. Yes, you read that right! Though it is not officially confirmed yet, grapevine suggests that Bunny will be portraying the role of an aggressive lorry driver and an uber-cool stylish young man. It is said that the two shades will be contrasting to each other and is one of the highlights of Pushpa, which is majorly connected to the climax scene.

Pushpa will have Rashmika Mandanna romancing Allu Arjun. Touted to be an action-thriller, the pan-India project will be released in 5 different languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The movie based on red sandalwood smuggling and shooting of which has currently been halted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The movie will reportedly start rolling from mid-August, after the team analyses the condition to shoot amid the lockdown. As per reports, the makers have currently called off the Kerala shoot and will now shoot the pending sequences in Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios following the norms and regulations issued by the government.

Talking about the other cast of the movie, Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi was earlier roped in to play the antagonist opposite Allu Arjun. Later, the versatile actor walked out of the project owing to date issues. Since then, several names are emerging as his substitution like Bobby Simha, Roja, Raj Deepak Shetty and Dhananjay. Directed by Sukumar and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie will also feature Prakash Raj, Jagapati Babu, Harish Uthaman and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles. Devi Sri Prasad is composing music for the highly-anticipated movie.

